Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Calgary Stampede CEO Warren Connell dies

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 4:54 pm
The Calgary Stampede sent a letter to its members Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 notifying them of the death of CEO Warren Connell.
The Calgary Stampede sent a letter to its members Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 notifying them of the death of CEO Warren Connell. Global News

The CEO of the Calgary Stampede has passed away.

In a message to the Stampede family Monday afternoon, the Calgary Stampede said Warren Connell “will be remembered as a visionary leader and ardent community builder.

“Warren was beloved by the Stampede family and will be very sadly missed,” the organization said. “His recognition of the community will be a legacy that lives on for generations to come.”

Read more: Calgary Stampede unveils design of $500M BMO Centre expansion

Connell joined the Stampede in 1984 and became the CEO in 2015. During his time in the role, he completed a 20-year master plan for the event, which the Stampede called “a bold and unprecedented accomplishment.”

Trending Stories

“It’s certainly a difficult day for our Stampede family,” Kristina Barnes with the Calgary Stampede said in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will certainly be looking for ways to remember, recognize and celebrate Warren and his contributions to the Calgary Stampede and our community in the new year when it is appropriate.”

The Stampede said Dana Peers, president and board chair, will continue to have responsibility for the supervision and direction of the executive management team.

Read more: With Calgary Stampede cancelled due to COVID-19, volunteers find new way to serve their city

The Calgary Stampede declined to comment further on Connell’s death.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary StampedeWarren ConnellCalgary Stampede CEOCalgary Stampede CEO diesCalgary Stampede Warren ConnelStampede CEOStampede CEO diesWarren Connell Calgary StampedeWarren Connell deadWarren Connell deathWarren Connell dies
Flyers
More weekly flyers