Calgary Stampede CEO Warren Connell dies

The CEO of the Calgary Stampede has passed away.

In a message to the Stampede family Monday afternoon, the Calgary Stampede said Warren Connell “will be remembered as a visionary leader and ardent community builder.

“Warren was beloved by the Stampede family and will be very sadly missed,” the organization said. “His recognition of the community will be a legacy that lives on for generations to come.”

Connell joined the Stampede in 1984 and became the CEO in 2015. During his time in the role, he completed a 20-year master plan for the event, which the Stampede called “a bold and unprecedented accomplishment.”

“It’s certainly a difficult day for our Stampede family,” Kristina Barnes with the Calgary Stampede said in an email to Global News.

“We will certainly be looking for ways to remember, recognize and celebrate Warren and his contributions to the Calgary Stampede and our community in the new year when it is appropriate.”

The Stampede said Dana Peers, president and board chair, will continue to have responsibility for the supervision and direction of the executive management team.

The Calgary Stampede declined to comment further on Connell’s death.