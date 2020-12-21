Menu

Crime

Charges recommended in 2019 Peace Arch border crash that killed Port Moody pastor

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Surrey RCMP say charges have been recommended in connection with a 2019 crash at the Peace Arch border crossing that claimed the life of a Port Moody pastor.

Tom Cheung, the lead pastor at the Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church, died when a Porsche Cayenne slammed into the back of his minivan at the crossing in May of last year.

Read more: Port Moody pastor and father of 3 identified as victim of Peace Arch border crash

The force of the impact sent both vehicles into a nearby flowerbed, where Cheung’s van burst into flames.

He died at the scene, while another person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said Monday that a report has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for the approval of charges.

Police did not confirm the nature of the charges or any names of suspects.

– With files from Simon Little

