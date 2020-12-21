Charges recommended in 2019 Peace Arch border crash that killed Port Moody pastor

Surrey RCMP say charges have been recommended in connection with a 2019 crash at the Peace Arch border crossing that claimed the life of a Port Moody pastor.
Victim of fiery Peace Arch border crossing crash identified
Tom Cheung, the lead pastor at the Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church, died when a Porsche Cayenne slammed into the back of his minivan at the crossing in May of last year.
Trending Stories
The force of the impact sent both vehicles into a nearby flowerbed, where Cheung’s van burst into flames.
He died at the scene, while another person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Fatal crash at Peace Arch Border Crossing
RCMP said Monday that a report has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for the approval of charges.
Police did not confirm the nature of the charges or any names of suspects.
– With files from Simon Little
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments