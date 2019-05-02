Peace Arch border crossing closed due to fiery 3-vehicle collision

Travellers heading in or out of the United States have been warned to prepare for delays after the Peace Arch Border Crossing was closed on Thursday.

Sgt. Chad Greig with the Surrey RCMP says the route was closed due to a three-vehicle collision about 300 metres north of the border.

The crossing was closed to both north and southbound traffic to allow firefighters to respond and for RCMP to investigate.

Photos from the scene show an SUV T-boning a burned out mini van in a flower bed.

Video from the scene appears to show police escorting a person in handcuffs away from the grass boulevard that separates the roads in and out of the U.S.

Due to an incident at the #Douglas #PeaceArch port of entry, all traffic is being rerouted to the #PacificHighway border crossing until further notice. pic.twitter.com/D4ob3KkuUS — Border Services PAC (@CanBorderPAC) May 2, 2019

The CBSA said all traffic was being re-routed to the Pacific Highway crossing.

Greig said it is too early to say how the collision happened.