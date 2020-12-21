Menu

Health

B.C. to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. is set to report three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

COVID-19 pandemic affects Christmas shopping

During its last update Friday, British Columbia reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, bringing the province’s death toll from the disease to 724.

Read more: B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths

There were 356 people in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Friday, 92 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 numbers, 11 additional deaths

The province said Friday that 1,376 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to front-line health-care workers, for a total of 2,592 doses to date.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at two Coastal GasLink worksites, 27 workers infected

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expects about 400,000 people to be vaccinated by March.

The province said it is developing a system so people can register to get the vaccine and receive a formal record of immunization.

Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away

Over the weekend, health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at two Coastal GasLink worksites in northern B.C., one at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, and another at the Little Rock Lake Lodge near Nechako.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press

