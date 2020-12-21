B.C. to provide Monday COVID-19 update

B.C. is set to report three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
During its last update Friday, British Columbia reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, bringing the province’s death toll from the disease to 724.
There were 356 people in hospital with COVID-19, the province said Friday, 92 of whom were in critical or intensive care.
The province said Friday that 1,376 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to front-line health-care workers, for a total of 2,592 doses to date.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expects about 400,000 people to be vaccinated by March.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The province said it is developing a system so people can register to get the vaccine and receive a formal record of immunization.
Over the weekend, health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at two Coastal GasLink worksites in northern B.C., one at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, and another at the Little Rock Lake Lodge near Nechako.
— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian PressView link »
Comments