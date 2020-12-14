B.C. reports 2,146 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths over three days as active cases top 10,000

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 2,146 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days and 49 deaths, as the number of active cases in the province topped 10,000 for the first time.

There were 698 cases and a record 28 deaths from Friday to Saturday, 689 cases and 14 deaths from Saturday to Sunday, and 759 cases and seven deaths from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,474 were in the Fraser Health region, 300 were in Vancouver Coastal Health and 250 were in Interior Health. Northern Health reported 91 cases and Island Health recorded 29. Sixteen of the cases were epi-linked.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 647.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 17 to 359, a record high. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 87.

There are now a record 10,039 active cases in B.C. There are 11,177 people in self-isolation due to possible exposure.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 737 cases as B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll neared 600.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province will start its immunization program this week with 4,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Henry said the first immunizations will take place on Tuesday. Early immunizations will take place at two sites, one in Vancouver and another in the Fraser Health region.

The vaccine will be available in every health region across B.C. by next week.

“I can’t tell you how exciting this is,” Henry said.

Henry has said workers in long-term care facilities will be the first to get the doses starting this week.

She expects about 400,000 residents to be vaccinated by March.

Those recipients are to be health-care workers, people over 80, vulnerable populations and front-line workers, including teachers and grocery workers.

— With files from The Canadian Press