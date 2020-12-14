B.C. reports 2,146 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths over three days as active cases top 10,000

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 2,146 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days and 49 deaths, as the number of active cases in the province topped 10,000 for the first time.
There were 698 cases and a record 28 deaths from Friday to Saturday, 689 cases and 14 deaths from Saturday to Sunday, and 759 cases and seven deaths from Sunday to Monday.
The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 647.
The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 17 to 359, a record high. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 87.
There are now a record 10,039 active cases in B.C. There are 11,177 people in self-isolation due to possible exposure.
During its last update on Friday, the province reported 737 cases as B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll neared 600.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province will start its immunization program this week with 4,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Henry has said workers in long-term care facilities will be the first to get the doses starting this week.
She expects about 400,000 residents to be vaccinated by March.
Those recipients are to be health-care workers, people over 80, vulnerable populations and front-line workers, including teachers and grocery workers.
