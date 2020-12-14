Menu

Health

B.C.’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive this week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:18 pm
Click to play video 'Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in British Columbia?' Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in British Columbia?
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces at a press conference Wednesday who will be the first people in the province to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in British Columbia early next week.

B.C. will mark a historic moment this week.

In the next few days, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the province.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Canada on Sunday evening. The doses will now be sent to 14 distribution sites across the country.

About 4,000 of the 30,000 doses that Canada received will be sent to two sites in the Lower Mainland: one in Metro Vancouver and one in the Fraser Valley.

The exact locations are not being disclosed due to concerns about sabotage or tampering.

The new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be kept at a temperature of -70 C to remain stable.

Read more: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine rollout: When will you be able to get the vaccine?

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada unloaded at Montreal airport' Coronavirus: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada unloaded at Montreal airport
Coronavirus: First batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada unloaded at Montreal airport

First in line to receive the vaccine in B.C. will be front-line health workers connected to long-term care and those working in intensive care, emergency rooms, and hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Trending Stories

Next will be residents of long-term care homes and seniors over the age of 80, followed by different groups, based on vulnerability.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada ‘charting its path forward toward recovery’ as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive, Anand says' Coronavirus: Canada ‘charting its path forward toward recovery’ as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive, Anand says
Coronavirus: Canada ‘charting its path forward toward recovery’ as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive, Anand says

Read more: Sabotage concerns a factor in secrecy around B.C. COVID-19 vaccine sites

B.C. health officials are hoping to have 400,000 people vaccinated by March.So far, about 460,000 people have been infected with the virus in Canada, with about 13,000 Canadians dying from the disease.
