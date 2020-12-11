B.C. reports 737 new COVID-19 cases, as deaths approach 600

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 737 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 11 new deaths.

The province’s death toll from the virus now stands at 598.

In a written statement, health officials said B.C. had 9,589 active cases, while another 12,008 people were in self-isolation due to possible exposure.

The majority of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (469) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (119).

Ninety-nine were in the Interior Health region, 41 were in the Northern Health region and eight were on Vancouver Island.

There were 342 people in hospital, 87 of them in critical or intensive care.

There was one new community outbreak at the Regent Christian Academy, which has prompted the independent school to close and move to online learning until the winter break.

About 72 per cent of B.C.’s 40,797 cases have recovered.

B.C. is planning to perform the first COVID-19 immunizations next week, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Front-line healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccination, followed by residents of residential care facilities.

