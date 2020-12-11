Menu

Health

B.C. reports 737 new COVID-19 cases, as deaths approach 600

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. reports 737 new cases of COVID-19, record number of active cases' B.C. reports 737 new cases of COVID-19, record number of active cases
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Dec. 11. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

British Columbia reported 737 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 11 new deaths.

The province’s death toll from the virus now stands at 598.

Read more: Christmas card campaign aims to comfort lonely B.C. seniors amid COVID-19

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada on the path to rapid growth trajectory' Coronavirus: Canada on the path to rapid growth trajectory
Coronavirus: Canada on the path to rapid growth trajectory

In a written statement, health officials said B.C. had 9,589 active cases, while another 12,008 people were in self-isolation due to possible exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (469) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (119).

Ninety-nine were in the Interior Health region, 41 were in the Northern Health region and eight were on Vancouver Island.

There were 342 people in hospital, 87 of them in critical or intensive care.

Click to play video 'Health Matters: Helping kids cope with a pandemic Christmas' Health Matters: Helping kids cope with a pandemic Christmas
Health Matters: Helping kids cope with a pandemic Christmas

There was one new community outbreak at the Regent Christian Academy, which has prompted the independent school to close and move to online learning until the winter break.

About 72 per cent of B.C.’s 40,797 cases have recovered.

B.C. is planning to perform the first COVID-19 immunizations next week, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Front-line healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccination, followed by residents of residential care facilities.

