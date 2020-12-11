Seniors in B.C. care home hoping Christmas card campaign will curb loneliness this season

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors living at a Langley B.C. care home know that this Christmas season is going to look very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of Memory Living at Chartwell in Langley will not be able to spend Christmas and the holidays with their families.

So one employee of the care home is hoping to spread cheer any way she can.

In a Facebook post that has now been shared more than 1,400 times, Danielle Axton is asking British Columbians to send the residents a Christmas card.

“My goal is to spread some joy and fill our walls with Christmas cards to remind them that they are loved, supported and fondly thought of this holiday season,” Axton wrote.

“This would be a great opportunity for schools, daycares, families and anyone else who wants to spread joy and make our residents’ lives better!”

Residents are hoping to fill their walls with Christmas cards. Photo by Danielle Axton.

On Dec. 8, Axton added that so many cards have already arrived for their residents that everyone is welcome to send cards to other homes and facilities in their community and bring a smile to lots of other faces as well.

“I encourage you to reach out and send cards to your local retirement homes as well so we can collectively help brighten the 2020 holiday season for those who need it most,” she added.

Anyone can visit their local health authority website to find a list of care homes and facilities in their region.

For those wanting to send a card to Chatwell, they can send one to the following address:

Chartwell Langley Gardens

c/o Danielle Axton

8888 202 St.

Langley, B.C.

Canada

V1M 4A7

