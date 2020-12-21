The Stanfields release Christmas parody of Dolly Parton Christmas hit

Send this page to someone via email

They’ve done it again.

Nova Scotia band The Stanfields have taken Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ Christmas classic song I’ll Be Home With Bells On and released their own COVID-19 version called I’ll Stay Home With Bell On.

“We wanted to do something for the holidays because, you know, it just seemed right,” said band member Dillan Tate.

Knowing this was not going to be a typical Christmas for many families, Jon Landry from the band said they put the song together to help make people smile leading up to the holidays.

“The feedback has been great. It is when people tell us stories about how the original song has a real nostalgic value for them, when we hear these stories, this is the things that keep us going,” said Landry.

Much like when they released their Stay the Blazes Home song earlier in the pandemic, Landy said the song urges people to follow health recommendations and stay within their own homes for the holidays.

Only this time, Landry said he managed to convince his wife, who’s not in the band, to be the voice of Parton.

“Jon pleaded with me to sing that part so after a few pretty pleases, I said ‘OK, I will do it,” said Shannon Landry.

The ultimate goal in releasing the tune was to lift the spirits of people who won’t be able to gather with family this holiday season, said Landry.

“This has been a really tough year for everyone,” he said. “It is almost therapeutic in a way to be able to pay forward some joy.”

The song is available for download on music platforms.