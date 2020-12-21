Ontario reports more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,123 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 158,053.

Seventeen new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,167.

Monday marks the seventh day in a row more than 2,000 new cases were reported in the province.

“Locally, there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 134,867 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 54,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,426,037 tests, while 39,106 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.7 per cent, which is up from Sunday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent, and up from last Monday’s, when it was 4.6 per cent.

There are 915 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 40), with 265 in intensive care (up by four) and 152 on a ventilator (down by four).

