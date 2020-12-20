Menu

Health

Police called to Horseshoe Bay after maskless passenger becomes belligerent

By Simon Little Global News
West Vancouver police escorted a man out of the BC Ferries Horseshoe Bay terminal after he allegedly become belligerent when asked to wear a mask.
West Vancouver police escorted a man out of the BC Ferries Horseshoe Bay terminal after he allegedly become belligerent when asked to wear a mask.

West Vancouver police were called to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Saturday, after staff reported a man become belligerent when asked to wear a mask.

Masks have been mandatory on BC Ferries property since August, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: BC Ferries adds extra sailings, but passengers urged to avoid non-essential travel

BC Ferries reported the passenger, a man in his 60s, arrived around 7 p.m. without wearing a mask and when asked to don one “allegedly began yelling and refused to wear one,” according to West Vancouver police.

Staff told arriving officers that the man would not be allowed to board the vessel.

Police located the man, who had since put on a mask, and told him we would not be able to take the ferry that night.

READ MORE: Toilet rolls and mask signage: BC Ferries Christmas tree celebrates all things 2020

“This situation may have been much different had the man obeyed the rules and put on a mask prior to entering the property,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in an email.

“These rules are in place for everyone’s safety.”

Police said the man, a Burnaby resident, was given a refund and left the property without further incident.

