Toilet rolls and mask signage: BC Ferries Christmas tree celebrates all things 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A photo shared on social media a few days ago depicted what could be the perfect 2020 Christmas tree.

Joshua Azizi posted a photo on Twitter of a tree he spotted on BC Ferries’ northern route from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert.

So I’m on the ferry from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert right now and this is the Christmas tree they’ve got up pic.twitter.com/thpralajfm — Joshua Azizi (@joshuaazizi) November 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The tree is filled with what many would call imagery of 2020, including a toilet seat for a star, toilet brush and toilet roll ornaments, blown-up gloves and BC Ferries mandatory mask signage, which was replaced after some people thought it was too phallic.

0:49 Vehicle falls from the upper car deck at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal Vehicle falls from the upper car deck at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal

BC Ferries new mask signage sure is eye catching… 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/kPZeac3OQS — Peter Meiszner (@PeterMeiszner) November 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Azizi said the festive tree appeared during the last two hours of the 22-hour journey.

BC Ferries did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.