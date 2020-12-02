Menu

Canada

Toilet rolls and mask signage: BC Ferries Christmas tree celebrates all things 2020

By Amy Judd Global News
This Christmas tree was spotted on the BC Ferries northern route from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert.
This Christmas tree was spotted on the BC Ferries northern route from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert. Joshua Azizi / Twitter

A photo shared on social media a few days ago depicted what could be the perfect 2020 Christmas tree.

Joshua Azizi posted a photo on Twitter of a tree he spotted on BC Ferries’ northern route from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert.

The tree is filled with what many would call imagery of 2020, including a toilet seat for a star, toilet brush and toilet roll ornaments, blown-up gloves and BC Ferries mandatory mask signage, which was replaced after some people thought it was too phallic.

Azizi said the festive tree appeared during the last two hours of the 22-hour journey.

BC Ferries did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

