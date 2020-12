Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters were battling a blaze at a north-end home Sunday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews were called to a house fire on 119 Avenue and 79 Street at around 8:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries and it was uncertain if the home was abandoned, according to Edmonton fire.

Eight crews were called to the scene.

