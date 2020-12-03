Firefighters battle house blaze in east Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were called early Thursday morning to a fire at a home in east Edmonton.

Shortly after 1 a.m., four crews were called to a blaze in a bungalow in the area of 93 Avenue and 72 Street in the Ottewell neighbourhood.

“Upon arrival there was a large amount of smoke and flames showing out of the back of the residence,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Robert Shellnutt said.

Due to the conditions of the fire, Shellnutt said two additional rigs were called in when crews arrived.

“Due to the fire load, they were initially challenged to gain entry into the building but they persevered and are actively extinguishing the fire.”

All of the residents of the home were able to make it out safely, but the search was ongoing for a few pets, Shellnutt said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, nor is the extent of the damage.

