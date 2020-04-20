1 dead after west Edmonton fire

One person is dead after a fire in west Edmonton on Monday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received a call around 6:40 a.m. about a structure fire in the area of 183 Street and 77 Avenue.
Crews arrived about five minutes later and one person was confirmed dead. EFRS had no further information about the victim.
Pictures from the Global News crew on the scene suggest a single-family home is what caught fire.
No further details were provided in the initial statement from EFRS. This story will be updated as more information is received.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS