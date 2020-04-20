1 dead after west Edmonton fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a fire in west Edmonton on Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it received a call around 6:40 a.m. about a structure fire in the area of 183 Street and 77 Avenue.

Crews arrived about five minutes later and one person was confirmed dead. EFRS had no further information about the victim.

Pictures from the Global News crew on the scene suggest a single-family home is what caught fire.

Edmonton fire crews were called to a house fire in west Edmonton on April 20, 2020. One person died in the blaze. Dave Carels/Global News

No further details were provided in the initial statement from EFRS. This story will be updated as more information is received.

