More generator issues creating black smoke at Canada Place: Edmonton fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire officials said Saturday that there were generator issues causing black smoke at Canada Place.

This marks the second time in August when the generator caused issues at that building — on Aug. 16, crews were called to the area to investigate smoke.

At that time, it was found to be an issue with the backup generator.

On Saturday, fire officials said people in the area of the building should not be concerned and the smoke may be visible until around 3 p.m.

2:02 Toxic smoke plume from massive fire at plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas visible for miles Toxic smoke plume from massive fire at plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas visible for miles

Story continues below advertisement