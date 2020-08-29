Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

More generator issues creating black smoke at Canada Place: Edmonton fire officials

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 12:35 pm
A photo of smoke due to generator issues at Edmonton's Canada Place building on Aug.16, 2020. Crews warned there would be smoke visible again on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
A photo of smoke due to generator issues at Edmonton's Canada Place building on Aug.16, 2020. Crews warned there would be smoke visible again on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Twitter/ @ShaneDolittle

Edmonton fire officials said Saturday that there were generator issues causing black smoke at Canada Place.

This marks the second time in August when the generator caused issues at that building — on Aug. 16, crews were called to the area to investigate smoke.

At that time, it was found to be an issue with the backup generator.

Read more: Man appears to casually set dumpster fire in Edmonton’s Boonie Doon neighbourhood

On Saturday, fire officials said people in the area of the building should not be concerned and the smoke may be visible until around 3 p.m.

Toxic smoke plume from massive fire at plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas visible for miles
Toxic smoke plume from massive fire at plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas visible for miles
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesCanada PlaceCanada Place Edmontonblack smoke downtown edmontoncanada place buildingcanada place firecanada place smoke
Flyers
More weekly flyers