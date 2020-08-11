One block of 103 Avenue in downtown Edmonton set for overhaul

Send this page to someone via email

For decades, Luigi Deluca has been waiting for improvements to the road on front of his business.

“Any improvement will be greatly appreciated,” said Deluca, one day after the city announced details of a feedback survey on new concept plans for 103 Avenue, between 100 and 101 streets.

“We have engaged all the stakeholders on 103 Avenue to see how we make meet their needs and make sure that this street works for them,” said Ali Alou, the project manager for the city.

The focus is on the pedestrian experience, with plans for wider sidewalks, making the road more narrow.

The current concept plans include the elimination of most on-street parking, with angle parking completely removed.

“When they go to parallel parking, it’s three cars on each side, compared to what they have right now,” Deluca said. Tweet This

“So, the biggest [thing] with my business is that customers need to run in and out quickly.”

New concept plans for 103 Avenue, between 100 and 101 streets, in Edmonton, Alta. Courtesy: City of Edmonton New concept plans for 103 Avenue, between 100 and 101 streets, in Edmonton, Alta. Courtesy: City of Edmonton

The plan also includes several green spaces, raising concerns about attracting social disorder and the need for better maintenance in the future.

“There are chances, if we do all this brand new infrastructure and stuff here, it’s going to get destroyed within months; that’s my view,” said James Burns with Pazzo Pazzo Italian Cuisine.

The city suggests the $1.5- to $2-million plan will make the area accessible to the public, with improvements like new lighting, to make the block safer.

New concept plans for 103 Avenue, between 100 and 101 streets, in Edmonton, Alta. Courtesy: City of Edmonton New concept plans for 103 Avenue, between 100 and 101 streets, in Edmonton, Alta. Courtesy: City of Edmonton

“We look at this as an important corridor in Edmonton,” explained Alou, adding: “We’re trying to improve the look of Edmonton.”

“The way the sidewalks and the roads look right now, it just doesn’t look good for a downtown core,” Deluca said.

The city is asking for feedback on the concept plans through a survey which can be found at edmonton.ca/103avenue.

Reconstruction is scheduled to start next year.