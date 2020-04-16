Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

9 river rescues this month prompt warning from Edmonton fire crews

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 4:42 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 4:43 pm
Edmonton weather forecast: Thursday, April 16, 2020
Here's Phil Darlington's Thursday, April 16, 2020 afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

Edmonton’s acting fire chief is pleading with people to stay off the North Saskatchewan River.

This month alone, Edmonton firefighters have already responded to nine river rescue calls, three of which happened on the same day.

“Snow and ice on the North Saskatchewan River are never safe to walk on,” acting fire chief Brad Hoekstra said in a media release Thursday.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s acting fire chief issues warning after 3 recent rescues on North Saskatchewan River

Hoekstra said the warning applies to the river banks as well.

“Swift moving ice poses a very high risk. The hard truth is that if you get swept under an ice shelf by a current, we can’t get to you.”

Tweet This

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services explained that at this time of year, there are many factors that make the river and surrounding banks unpredictable. Fast-moving water, as well as debris, warmer temperatures and ice that begins to break up puts everyone at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

People who fall into the river could become trapped under an ice shelf or risk hypothermia.

“Typically, this means an individual has between two to three minutes before they lose the use of their arms and legs, preventing chances of a self-rescue,” read a media release from EFRS.

READ MORE: 2020 spring weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal patterns for much of Canada

This is the second time in a week Hoekstra has warned people to stay off the river.

Fire crews are also asking people to stay away from storm water lakes and ponds.

Anyone who sees someone fall through the ice into the water should not attempt to rescue the person, but call 911 immediately, according to EFRS. People are asked to keep a point a reference of where the person was last seen.

For more information on ice safety, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weatherNorth Saskatchewan RiverEdmonton riveracting fire chiefriver warningStay off the riverActing fire chief river warningEdmonton acting fire chiefEdmonton river meltingEdmonton spring weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.