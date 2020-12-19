Security camera appears to show woman stealing Christmas decorations in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Surveillance video outside the home of West Kelowna resident Greg Herron shows what appears to be a woman stealing Christmas decorations from his front yard.

Read more: Brazen robbers caught on video in Joe Rich property theft

The video was posted to the Smith Creek community page on Facebook Dec. 18 and has triggered a firestorm of comments from residents of the area, some of them claiming to have been targeted by the thief as well.

“The same lady stole our deer and carriage as well. Our kids are going to be devastated,” Nicole Catlin commented.

Read more: Suspect nabbed in Kelowna liquor store theft

“This jeep was driving super slow last night on my way home from work,” said Erika Dawn Hartman.

Story continues below advertisement

Herron is asking anyone who may recognize the individual or the vehicle involved to contact police.