Security camera appears to show woman stealing Christmas decorations in West Kelowna

By Jamie Tawil Global News
Click to play video 'Security camera catches thief stealing Christmas decorations' Security camera catches thief stealing Christmas decorations
A West Kelowna resident is hoping to track down a Grinch who was recently caught on camera.

Surveillance video outside the home of West Kelowna resident Greg Herron shows what appears to be a woman stealing Christmas decorations from his front yard.

The video was posted to the Smith Creek community page on Facebook Dec. 18 and has triggered a firestorm of comments from residents of the area, some of them claiming to have been targeted by the thief as well.

“The same lady stole our deer and carriage as well. Our kids are going to be devastated,” Nicole Catlin commented.

“This jeep was driving super slow last night on my way home from work,” said Erika Dawn Hartman.

Herron is asking anyone who may recognize the individual or the vehicle involved to contact police.

