Brazen robbers caught on video in Joe Rich property theft

A Kelowna mother says she’s feeling “on edge and violated” after realizing that two men had come onto her Joe Rich property and stole thousands of dollars worth of construction tools.

“We have children so we feel very unsettled at the moment,” property owner Tiffany Nikolic.

The theft happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Remembrance Day in the Joe Rich neighbourhood of Kelowna.

“We went directly to our video surveillance,” Nikolic said. “Sure enough, there were the two culprits that came onto our property multiple times that morning.”

The security footage showed one man rummaging through a truck while the other suspect kept watch and scoured the property for other valuables.

At one point, one of the men entered the home’s attached garage.

Nikolic said the tools can be replaced but what can’t be replaced is her family’s piece of mind.

“My parents, they’re seniors, they are retired from the Lower Mainland, they’re on edge. My husband and I have barely slept the past two nights,” said Nicolic.

Nicolic says the family won’t let the fact they live in a rural area allow them a false sense of security anymore.

“(We are) locking our doors more now, locking our cars up, communicating more with our neighbours more, and we are upping our system to not just two cameras but four or five,” Nicolic told Global News on Saturday.

Nicolic said Kelowna RCMP are investigating and have linked the suspects’ car to a stolen Volvo from East Kelowna.

Although Kelowna RCMP did not respond to Global News in time for publication, anyone with any information about the crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

