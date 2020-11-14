Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brazen robbers caught on video in Joe Rich property theft

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 8:29 pm
Click to play video 'Brazen robbers caught on video stealing from Kelowna property' Brazen robbers caught on video stealing from Kelowna property
“On edge and violated,” said a Kelowna mother after realizing that two men had come on to her Joe Rich property - stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction tools.

A Kelowna mother says she’s feeling “on edge and violated” after realizing that two men had come onto her Joe Rich property and stole thousands of dollars worth of construction tools.

“We have children so we feel very unsettled at the moment,” property owner Tiffany Nikolic. 

The theft happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Remembrance Day in the Joe Rich neighbourhood of Kelowna.

Read more: Kelowna, Central Okanagan ranked 4th in nationwide crime severity report

“We went directly to our video surveillance,” Nikolic said. “Sure enough, there were the two culprits that came onto our property multiple times that morning.”

The security footage showed one man rummaging through a truck while the other suspect kept watch and scoured the property for other valuables.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, one of the men entered the home’s attached garage.

Read more: Suspected auto thief from West Kelowna arrested twice in six days, in custody facing charges

Nikolic said the tools can be replaced but what can’t be replaced is her family’s piece of mind. 

“My parents, they’re seniors, they are retired from the Lower Mainland, they’re on edge. My husband and I have barely slept the past two nights,” said Nicolic.

Nicolic says the family won’t let the fact they live in a rural area allow them a false sense of security anymore.

“(We are) locking our doors more now, locking our cars up, communicating more with our neighbours more, and we are upping our system to not just two cameras but four or five,” Nicolic told Global News on Saturday.

Read more: Police searching for wanted man charged in Kelowna assault

Nicolic said Kelowna RCMP are investigating and have linked the suspects’ car to a stolen Volvo from East Kelowna. 

Although Kelowna RCMP did not respond to Global News in time for publication, anyone with any information about the crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman' Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman
Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPSurveillancejoe richKelowna CrimeOkanagan crimeProperty Theftvideo footage
Flyers
More weekly flyers