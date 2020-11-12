Menu

Canada

SUV crashes into building, no one injured, say West Kelowna RCMP 

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 4:47 pm
According to West Kelowna RCMP, the incident happened around 10:50 a.m., along the 3600 block of Carrington Road.
According to West Kelowna RCMP, the incident happened around 10:50 a.m., along the 3600 block of Carrington Road. Global News

Police say no one was hurt when an SUV crashed into a West Kelowna building on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:50 a.m., along the 3600 block of Carrington Road.

RCMP say employees inside the building and the driver of the Ford Escape were unharmed.

Read more: Police seeking witnesses, dashcam video following fatal car crash south of Cawston, B.C.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this collision,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Staff were working in the building but were not struck. They were able to assist the elderly female driver until emergency crews arrived.”

Police say the crash is still being investigated, but that driver error is believed to have been a factor while adding no charges have been laid at this time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP, Okanagan, central okanagan, West Kelowna, West Kelowna RCMP, SUV crash, Carrington Road, SUV crashes into building
