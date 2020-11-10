Police seeking witnesses, dashcam video following fatal car crash south of Cawston, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are asking for public help following a fatal highway car crash on Friday.

Keremeos RCMP say a woman in her 40s died after the grey Subaru Forester she was driving crashed into a rockface along Highway 3, south of Cawston, around 8 p.m., on Nov. 6.

According to police, the westbound Subaru left the road before crashing.

The woman, Tara Bowie, 40, of Cawston, was the lone occupant in the single-vehicle incident.

Bowie was the former editor of the Keremeos Review, from 2014-18.

Police say the collision is being investigated, but noted that road and weather conditions were reported as being good at the time.

RCMP say they are also seeking witnesses and anyone who has information, including possible dashcam video, is asked to contact South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

