Canada

Fire guts boat storage facility in West Kelowna, contents unknown

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Click to play video 'Structure goes up in flames on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna' Structure goes up in flames on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna
An old fruit storage facility on Gellatly Rd. that had been part of a boat sale and storage facility in West Kelowna has gone up in flames. Fire crews remain on the scene.

A large building in West Kelowna was engulfed in flames just before noon on Wednesday.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews were called to the 4000 block of Gellatly Road, along with RCMP and paramedics on standby.

Witness photos sent to Global News show large flames and thick smoke rising from across the roof of the concrete structure at a boat storage and sale business.

A West Kelowna resident said the building had looked to be in the process of being taken apart in recent days.

The cause of the fire, content loss and any injuries as a result of the blaze are unknown.

The building was once a fruit storage facility and was repurposed more than a decade ago as a studio for film production.

In recent years, the property has been a space used for boat storage and sales across from the Gellatly Marina.

— More to come

Okanagancentral okanaganWest Kelownafire investigationWest Kelowna Firegellatly roadboat storage firebuilding gutted
