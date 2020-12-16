Fire guts boat storage facility in West Kelowna, contents unknown

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A large building in West Kelowna was engulfed in flames just before noon on Wednesday.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews were called to the 4000 block of Gellatly Road, along with RCMP and paramedics on standby.

Witness photos sent to Global News show large flames and thick smoke rising from across the roof of the concrete structure at a boat storage and sale business.

A West Kelowna resident said the building had looked to be in the process of being taken apart in recent days.

Read more: Several bus shelters along Lakeshore Road in Kelowna vandalized

The cause of the fire, content loss and any injuries as a result of the blaze are unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

The building was once a fruit storage facility and was repurposed more than a decade ago as a studio for film production.

In recent years, the property has been a space used for boat storage and sales across from the Gellatly Marina.

— More to come