Suspect nabbed in Kelowna liquor store theft

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a brazen daylight theft from a Kelowna liquor store Friday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., RCMP said the suspect entered a liquor store in the 1100-block of Gordon Drive and allegedly reached over the counter when the cash drawer was open.

Police said he grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was spotted downtown three hours later and taken into custody, according to RCMP.

Police said he’s since been released but faces potential criminal charges.

