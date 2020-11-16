Cab driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Penticton, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP is investigating the alleged sexual assault of a female taxi passenger, involving the cab driver and another man.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said a 36-year-old man from Osoyoos and a 28-year-old man from Penticton have been arrested and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim.

The woman was picked up near the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton on Oct. 17 just before 5:00 p.m., police said.

She was taken to a residence where the alleged assault occurred.

Police said the victim knew the cab driver and the alleged attack was not random.

Bayda said the matter is still under investigation and a report will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment once complete.

The name of the cab driver and the other man involved has not been released.

