Taxi driver charged in connection with sex assault of woman he met on the job: London police

London police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a woman he met while he was operating a taxicab.

Police say a woman received a ride home from the suspect in early September and the driver struck up a conversation with her.

According to police, while they were chatting, the woman agreed to give him her phone number.

The two kept in touch after she was dropped off and eventually they “entered into a discreet relationship,” police say.

At some point, the woman was reportedly sexually assaulted.

While police would not provide information about when and where the incident took place, police did confirm to Global News that it did not take place inside the taxicab.

The victim contacted police on Tuesday and an investigation was subsequently launched, police say.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Nebi Selmani of London with one count of sexual assault.

He’s due in court on Jan. 14, 2021.

London police say that, as is the case in any investigation, there is always the possibility that there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London police offer online information about sexual assault here.



Additional information, community resources and supports are also available here.

