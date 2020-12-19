Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, new potential exposure locations

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the number of total active cases in the province to 46.

One of the new cases is in the western zone while the other is in the eastern zone. The province says both cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating.

The case in the eastern zone was an individual from Eskasoni First Nation.

“Public health continues to work closely with Chief (Leroy) Denny to manage the case. Contact tracing is underway and at this point, there is no evidence of community spread,” read a release.

“I am asking that community members not panic … We must protect the person’s privacy and safety. We must also be kind to each other and pray for this community member who has COVID-19, for full recovery,” Chief Denny said Friday afternoon in a Facebook livestream.

Since the start of the second wave, Nova Scotia has completed 96,829 tests for the virus. The province confirmed 356 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave.

No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital and the province says 310 cases are now resolved.

“Our case numbers are going in the right direction, but we need to remain vigilant to ensure the virus does not spread during the holiday season,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“The best holiday gift we can give our loved ones is to protect each other by following all the public health measures, especially keeping our gatherings small.”

Potential exposure advisory

Nova Scotia Public Health advised of several new locations of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Anyone present at the following locations on the specified date and time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Sobey’s Elmsdale (269 Hwy. 214, Elmsdale), on Dec. 14 at 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Apple Store – Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 11 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The province says anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms for up to 14 days since the date of exposure.

In addition, the province is warning of a potential exposure connected with a traveler who may have been infectious while on a flight.

“Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows/seats is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately… book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms,” read the NSHA release.

A traveler may have been infectious on Air Canada flight 614, travelling on Dec. 11 from Toronto at 1:55 p.m. to Halifax, landing at 5:55 p.m.

Passengers in rows 24 to 30, in seats D, E, F are most likely to have been exposed and are advised to get tested immediately, the province said.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

