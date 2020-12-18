Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, extends asymptomatic testing

The province also said on Friday that rotational workers who wish to have a modified self-isolation upon return to the province must complete two tests for COVID-19.Since Dec. 4, those workers have been asked to get a test between six and eight days after arrival. There is now a recommendation to be tested on the first or second day. Public Health reminded workers to complete the full 14 days of the modified self-isolation, even with a negative test result.The province is also advising students coming into the province from outside of the Atlantic bubble to get tested while in self-isolation. Students are asked to get tested on days six, seven or eight. Even with a negative result, all 14 days of the isolation period must be completed.“While asymptomatic testing is voluntary, it is strongly recommended as an added layer of protection for rotational workers and students, their families and households, and their communities,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.“By getting tested, you’re helping us detect the virus early enough to isolate household contacts before they can unknowingly spread the virus to others.”
Nova Scotia introduces new COVID-19 restrictions for the holidays
