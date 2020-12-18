Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, extends asymptomatic testing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 48.

All the new cases are in the central zone, five of which are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are travel-related.

“As we head into the last weekend before Christmas, let’s remember that we must stay vigilant to contain the virus,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

“Following public health guidelines has allowed us to slow the spread, and we need to keep up that good work because we know the virus wants us to let our guard down.”

Since the start of the second wave, Oct. 1, the province has confirmed 354 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Asymptomatic testing extended

The province announced on Friday it is extending the deadline to book appointment for asymptomatic testing.

Booking was supposed to end Dec. 13, but was then extended until Friday. But now, Nova Scotians can book tests into January.

“We know that asymptomatic testing plays an important part in containing the virus,” McNeil said.

“That’s why our testing strategy has continued to evolve. I want to thank people for coming forward to get tested, and all those involved in administering and processing the tests.”

The province is still running several walk-in testing sites for individuals without symptoms and who were not close contacts of confirmed cases.

Rapid asymptomatic testing is available Friday at the Dartmouth North Community Centre (105 Highfield Park Dr.) from 1 – 8 p.m.

Standard walk-in testing is available at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Darmouth, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For other asymptomatic testing options, Nova Scotians can book an appointment.

1:56 Nova Scotia introduces new COVID-19 restrictions for the holidays Nova Scotia introduces new COVID-19 restrictions for the holidays The province also said on Friday that rotational workers who wish to have a modified self-isolation upon return to the province must complete two tests for COVID-19.Since Dec. 4, those workers have been asked to get a test between six and eight days after arrival. There is now a recommendation to be tested on the first or second day. Public Health reminded workers to complete the full 14 days of the modified self-isolation, even with a negative test result.The province is also advising students coming into the province from outside of the Atlantic bubble to get tested while in self-isolation. Students are asked to get tested on days six, seven or eight. Even with a negative result, all 14 days of the isolation period must be completed.“While asymptomatic testing is voluntary, it is strongly recommended as an added layer of protection for rotational workers and students, their families and households, and their communities,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.“By getting tested, you’re helping us detect the virus early enough to isolate household contacts before they can unknowingly spread the virus to others.”