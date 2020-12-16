Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at Stellarton, N.S., pizzeria

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Stellarton, N.S., pizzeria.

Public Health has identified a positive case in an individual who was present at Andre’s Pizza on Dec. 10 at 2:30 – 10:00 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The province says those present at the location on the specified date and time should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, that may develop up until Dec. 25.

The province says Nova Scotians experiencing the following symptoms should complete the online self-assessment form or call 811:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

new or worsening fever or cough

Or, two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

Individuals with symptoms who have been at potential exposure locations should not visit a pop-up rapid testing site, the province says.

1:03 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia begins administering vaccine to health-care workers Coronavirus: Nova Scotia begins administering vaccine to health-care workers