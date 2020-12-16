Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Consumer

Coronavirus: Potential COVID-19 exposure identified at Stellarton, N.S., pizzeria

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 5:32 pm
Starting on Dec. 21, people in Nova Scotia can travel from one household to another for the holidays with a 10-person limit, though travelling far is strongly discouraged, said Premier Stephen McNeil. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang added it's "best to stay close to home."

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Stellarton, N.S., pizzeria.

Public Health has identified a positive case in an individual who was present at Andre’s Pizza on Dec. 10 at 2:30 – 10:00 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The province says those present at the location on the specified date and time should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, that may develop up until Dec. 25.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 4 new coronavirus cases, new restrictions put in place for holidays

The province says Nova Scotians experiencing the following symptoms should complete the online self-assessment form or call 811:

Trending Stories

  • new or worsening fever or cough

Or, two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath

Individuals with symptoms who have been at potential exposure locations should not visit a pop-up rapid testing site, the province says.

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia begins administering vaccine to health-care workers
