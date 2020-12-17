Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia pandemic budget projects $778.8-million deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 12:06 pm
Pandemic-related costs continue to hammer Nova Scotia’s finances.

Finance Minister Karen Casey is forecasting a $778.8-million deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Read more: Coronavirus costs shrink Nova Scotia’s surplus in fiscal 2019-20 to $2.3 million

Casey said today the updated figure is $74 million smaller than the deficit that was projected in July but is also $833.9 million bigger than the $55-million surplus the government initially thought it would have this fiscal year.

The minister says the government increased spending within ten departments by another $298.8 million, most of which covered pandemic-related costs.

Trending Stories
Nova Scotia’s overall expenses are projected to be $12.32 billion, up $708.7 million since the February budget was tabled.

The net debt is forecast to increase by $1.1 billion over the February budget, to $16.8 billion.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s fiscal update projects $853M deficit as a result of COVID-19

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
