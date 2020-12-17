Nova Scotia pandemic budget projects $778.8-million deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year

Send this page to someone via email

Pandemic-related costs continue to hammer Nova Scotia’s finances.

Finance Minister Karen Casey is forecasting a $778.8-million deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Casey said today the updated figure is $74 million smaller than the deficit that was projected in July but is also $833.9 million bigger than the $55-million surplus the government initially thought it would have this fiscal year.

The minister says the government increased spending within ten departments by another $298.8 million, most of which covered pandemic-related costs.

Nova Scotia’s overall expenses are projected to be $12.32 billion, up $708.7 million since the February budget was tabled.

The net debt is forecast to increase by $1.1 billion over the February budget, to $16.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.