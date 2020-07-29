Menu

Canada

Finance minister to provide fiscal update for Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 10:54 am
Nova Scotia Liberal budget opens up spending as province faces flattening economy
With economic growth projected to flatten in 2020, Nova Scotia’s Liberal government is opening the spending taps to fund roads and hospitals in its fifth consecutive balanced budget. Elizabeth McSheffrey brings us more.

Nova Scotia’s finance minister is set to provide a fiscal update Wednesday.

Karen Casey is expected to deliver the update at 1:45 p.m. AT.

It will be the first update on the 2020-2021 budget provided by the government since the budget was quickly passed on Feb. 25, in what was the shortest budget sitting in the province in 14 years.

N.S. Liberal budget opens up spending taps as province faces slowing economy

The budget should be particularly interesting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen markets shift dramatically.

The 2020-2021 budget featured $11.5 billion in spending, a modest surplus of $55 million, and just over $1 billion in a capital plan meant for school building, highway twinning and hospital renovations.

In her budget speech in February, Casey said that a strong economy, fuelled by a rising population, meant it was time to share the province’s prosperity.

“As a new decade begins, Nova Scotians can be optimistic,” she said.

HRM to cut $85M in spending
HRM to cut $85M in spending

The budget also foresaw a gradual rise in the province’s net debt, from this year’s projection of $15.7 billion to $17.8 billion in three years.

The numbers are likely to change dramatically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador, which shared its fiscal update last week, reported that it was projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for fiscal 2020-21 — an increase of $1.35 billion from last year’s budget.

Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilNova Scotia PoliticsKaren Caseyfiscal updateBudget 2020-2021Nova Scotia Budget 2020-2021Nova Scotia Fiscal Update
