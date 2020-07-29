Finance minister to provide fiscal update for Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s finance minister is set to provide a fiscal update Wednesday.

Karen Casey is expected to deliver the update at 1:45 p.m. AT.

It will be the first update on the 2020-2021 budget provided by the government since the budget was quickly passed on Feb. 25, in what was the shortest budget sitting in the province in 14 years.

READ MORE: N.S. Liberal budget opens up spending taps as province faces slowing economy

The budget should be particularly interesting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen markets shift dramatically.

The 2020-2021 budget featured $11.5 billion in spending, a modest surplus of $55 million, and just over $1 billion in a capital plan meant for school building, highway twinning and hospital renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

In her budget speech in February, Casey said that a strong economy, fuelled by a rising population, meant it was time to share the province’s prosperity.

“As a new decade begins, Nova Scotians can be optimistic,” she said.

1:52 HRM to cut $85M in spending HRM to cut $85M in spending

The budget also foresaw a gradual rise in the province’s net debt, from this year’s projection of $15.7 billion to $17.8 billion in three years.

The numbers are likely to change dramatically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador, which shared its fiscal update last week, reported that it was projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for fiscal 2020-21 — an increase of $1.35 billion from last year’s budget.