Coronavirus costs shrink Nova Scotia’s surplus in fiscal 2019-20 to $2.3 million

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia is reporting a $2.3-million surplus for the fiscal year that ended March 31 – a figure $31.3 million smaller than initially projected in the 2019 budget.

Finance Minister Karen Casey said Thursday the province saw a $485.5-million increase in expenses, mainly due to $120 million in COVID-19 relief funding, demand for various health care and other social services, and the remediation of Boat Harbour.

The Finance Department says there were also $40 million in extra costs associated with the now-closed Northern Pulp effluent treatment lagoons near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

At year end, the net debt was $15.2 billion, while the net-debt-to-GDP ratio for fiscal 2019-20 was 33.1 per cent.

In late July, the province said it would end fiscal 2020-21 with a $853-million deficit.