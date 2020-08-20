Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus costs shrink Nova Scotia’s surplus in fiscal 2019-20 to $2.3 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 12:11 pm
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia can move forward with both public safety, economic recovery safely, Finance Minister says
After announcing on Wednesday that Nova Scotia is now projecting a $853 million deficit, finance minister Karen Casey said that the province will continue to help residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that she believes the province can move forward with both public safety and economic recovery “in a safe way.”

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia is reporting a $2.3-million surplus for the fiscal year that ended March 31 – a figure $31.3 million smaller than initially projected in the 2019 budget.

Finance Minister Karen Casey said Thursday the province saw a $485.5-million increase in expenses, mainly due to $120 million in COVID-19 relief funding, demand for various health care and other social services, and the remediation of Boat Harbour.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s fiscal update projects $853M deficit as a result of COVID-19

The Finance Department says there were also $40 million in extra costs associated with the now-closed Northern Pulp effluent treatment lagoons near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Trending Stories
Vandalized sign an act of racism in response to Northern Pulp shutdown, says N.S. MP
Vandalized sign an act of racism in response to Northern Pulp shutdown, says N.S. MP

At year end, the net debt was $15.2 billion, while the net-debt-to-GDP ratio for fiscal 2019-20 was 33.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In late July, the province said it would end fiscal 2020-21 with a $853-million deficit.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Stephen McNeilNova Scotia PoliticsFinance MinisterNorthern PulpKaren CaseyBoat HarbourPictou Landing First NationPublic AccountsNOVA SCOTIA ECONOMYFinance Minister Karen CaseyNova Scotia Public Accounts
Flyers
More weekly flyers