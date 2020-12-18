Coronavirus: Eskasoni First Nation confirms first case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Eskasoni First Nation has confirmed a positive case of the novel coronavirus in its community on Friday afternoon.

Chief Leroy Denny took to Facebook to say the case is related to “travel outside of the eastern zone” and that the individual is self-isolating.

In a live video, Denny said the Eskasoni health centre is working with Public Health and that contact tracing has been completed.

“If community members are concerned that they may have been exposed, we would encourage you to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” he said. But, close contacts will be notified by Public Health.

Denny encouraged community members to isolate and get tested if they believe they have been exposed.

“I am asking that community members not panic… We must protect the person’s privacy and safety. We must also be kind to each other and pray for this community member who has COVID-19, for full recovery.”

Eskasoni First Nation is the second Mi’kmaw community in the province to report a case of the virus.

On Dec. 2, Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne’katik First Nation announced their health team has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Denny said the Sipekne’katik band did a good job of preventing the spread of the virus.

“Thankfully, their community is now COVID-free and we can do this also,” Denny said in the livestream.

He asks the community to avoid visiting family elsewhere during the Christmas holidays, and reminds of public health protocols on mask-wearing and hand-washing.

“Many of our families are very large, and we are recommending that you spend Christmas with only those who live in your household,” he said.

“If your family has plans for large family gathering, of multiple family members, like brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, we are recommending you cancel these planned large gatherings of families that live in multiple households.”

Denny asked families to send only one person to grocery stores, and not bring children or elders to crowded areas.

Grocery delivery will be available for elders this weekend in Eskasoni, he said.

He also reminded community members that asymptomatic testing is available, but only for those who have not been in close contact with a positive case.

Denny said Eskasoni is not in position to shut the community down, but it is taking precaution measures in relation to the case.

Friday evening, all local businesses will be closed for cleaning, he said. More details will be provided to members on Saturday.

“Stay strong Eskasoni… Stay safe,” Denny said.

