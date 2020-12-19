Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Tory says he’s unsure of what the province will announce on Monday

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is still unsure as to what the provincial government could announce for the city on Monday.

Tory said he hopes the province will take advantage of the holiday season while many people are off work and impose stronger measures in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I don’t know exactly what’s coming on Monday, but I just know that it’s something that is the right thing to do,” Tory said.

“I will be supportive of Premier Ford in that respect because these are terribly difficult decisions and I just know we’re all trying to do it for the right reasons.”

Premier Doug Ford said that discussions will take place over the weekend and an announcement will be made on Monday at 1 p.m.

Tory said he wants further restrictions to give people fewer places to go.

“Then people will decide on their own that they’re going to have self-imposed restrictions that say they’re going to stay home as we’ve been asking them to do for some time now,” he said.

Lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region were set to expire on Monday, but Ford said they would be extended.

Liquor licence suspended for Toronto bar after alleged violation of restrictions

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says a Toronto bar has had its liquor licence suspended after an alleged violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

In a statement issued on Friday, the AGCO said it has temporarily suspended and moved to revoke the liquor licence of Bar Karma located on Queen Street.

The move comes after Toronto police officers attended the bar early on Dec. 13 and allegedly observed more than 10 people inside who weren’t wearing masks or physical distancing, as well as evidence of alcohol consumption, the AGCO said.

Two owners of the business have already been charged for the alleged violation of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,357 new cases on Saturday.

Of those:

665 were in Toronto

448 were in Peel Region

174 were in York Region

104 were in Durham Region

72 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,300 new cases, 27 deaths

Ontario reported 2,357 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 153,614.

It marks the second-largest single-day increase to date in the province, behind Thursday’s total of 2,432.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,125.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 25 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,471 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 25.

There are currently 139 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by one.