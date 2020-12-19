Edmonton and area under wind warning Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton and several communities around it have been placed under a wind warning Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said it’s possible that strong winds that “may cause damage” could blow into the areas of Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

“Strong westerly winds with gusts to 90 km/h are expected [Saturday] morning,” the weather agency said. “Winds are expected to weaken early [Saturday] afternoon.”

Edmonton is set to see a warmer morning on Saturday, with a high of 4 C, but with the possibility of rain showers or flurries.

Later in the afternoon, while the wind will clear, the temperature is also expected to drop to – 1 C with a wind chill of – 7 C.

