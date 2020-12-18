Fundraiser launched for family of ‘heroic’ Surrey mother killed by runaway van

The community is rallying to support the family of a Surrey mother, tragically killed by a runaway delivery van on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified in a GoFundMe campaign as Paramjit Masutta, the mother of twin eight-year-old girls.
“Paramjit was the most beautiful, dedicated mother to twin girls and a loving wife,” states the fundraiser.
“The family had just moved in the neighborhood and were enjoying a wholesome life before this tragedy suddenly took the road from under them all.”
Read more: ‘Her actions saved the kids’: Witness says woman struck by unoccupied van in Surrey died a hero
Masutta was walking the girls home from school when the collision occurred near 144 Street at 61A Avenue. A witness told Global News her final action was to push the girls out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.
Her death has left her widow Daljit and the two girls shattered, according to the GoFundMe.
“Daljit will have to not only come to terms with the sudden loss of his loving wife of 26 years, but to raise his bright girls up to fulfill their lives and dreams,” it states.
“They were looking forward to celebrate Christmas and Paramjit 49th birthday just a few days later.”
On Wednesday, community members gathered at the scene of the crash for an impromptu vigil.
Surrey RCMP are investigating what the van’s driver was doing prior to and when the van rolled away from where it was parked.
The driver was delivering packages for Amazon, but in a statement, the online retailer said he was not an employee of the company.
Investigators will also conduct a mechanical inspection of the vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video of the incident is urged to contact the Surrey RCMP.
