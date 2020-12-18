Fundraiser launched for family of ‘heroic’ Surrey mother killed by runaway van

Send this page to someone via email

The community is rallying to support the family of a Surrey mother, tragically killed by a runaway delivery van on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified in a GoFundMe campaign as Paramjit Masutta, the mother of twin eight-year-old girls.

2:15 Community comes together to support Surrey family that loses mother in tragic accident Community comes together to support Surrey family that loses mother in tragic accident

“Paramjit was the most beautiful, dedicated mother to twin girls and a loving wife,” states the fundraiser.

Story continues below advertisement

“The family had just moved in the neighborhood and were enjoying a wholesome life before this tragedy suddenly took the road from under them all.”

Masutta was walking the girls home from school when the collision occurred near 144 Street at 61A Avenue. A witness told Global News her final action was to push the girls out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

Her death has left her widow Daljit and the two girls shattered, according to the GoFundMe.

2:04 New details on heroic Surrey mother who died after saving her children New details on heroic Surrey mother who died after saving her children

“Daljit will have to not only come to terms with the sudden loss of his loving wife of 26 years, but to raise his bright girls up to fulfill their lives and dreams,” it states.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were looking forward to celebrate Christmas and Paramjit 49th birthday just a few days later.”

On Wednesday, community members gathered at the scene of the crash for an impromptu vigil.

Surrey RCMP are investigating what the van’s driver was doing prior to and when the van rolled away from where it was parked.

1:50 Witness says B.C. woman killed by runaway van saved two lives Witness says B.C. woman killed by runaway van saved two lives

The driver was delivering packages for Amazon, but in a statement, the online retailer said he was not an employee of the company.

Investigators will also conduct a mechanical inspection of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video of the incident is urged to contact the Surrey RCMP.