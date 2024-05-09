Saskatoon police say charges expected after Thursday morning stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say charges are expected to be laid after a woman was stabbed early Thursday morning.

Police found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound in the 200 block of Avenue B North on the morning of May 9.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police said members of the Serious Assault and Tactical Support Units removed several people from a residence in the 400 block of Idylwyld Drive North and charges are expected.

Anyone with information believed to be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police directly at 306-975-8300 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.