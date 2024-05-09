Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police say charges expected after Thursday morning stabbing

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 5:47 pm
1 min read
A photo of a Saskatoon police shoulder badge. View image in full screen
Police found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound in the 200 block of Avenue B North Thursday morning. File Photo / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police say charges are expected to be laid after a woman was stabbed early Thursday morning.

Police found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound in the 200 block of Avenue B North on the morning of May 9.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police said members of the Serious Assault and Tactical Support Units removed several people from a residence in the 400 block of Idylwyld Drive North and charges are expected.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information believed to be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police directly at 306-975-8300 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police treading ‘uncharted waters’ with 8th homicide in 2024'
Saskatoon police treading ‘uncharted waters’ with 8th homicide in 2024
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices