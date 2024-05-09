Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police respond to Weldon Avenue incident, prompting road restrictions

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 4:49 pm
Traffic restrictions are in place on Avenue P South between 15th and 16th Streets West, as well as in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue.
Traffic restrictions are in place on Avenue P South between 15th and 16th Streets West, as well as in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue. File / Global News
Road restrictions are in place on Weldon Avenue in Saskatoon as police respond to an ongoing incident according to a release Thursday afternoon.

Saskatoon police said officers are currently in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Avenue P South between 15th and 16th streets west, as well as in the 700 block of Weldon Avenue.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

More to come…

Saskatoon police treading ‘uncharted waters’ with 8th homicide in 2024
