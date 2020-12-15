Menu

RCMP investigating after Surrey pedestrian struck, killed by unoccupied cargo van

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 8:15 pm
Shane MacKichan

A bizarre traffic accident claimed the life of a pedestrian in Surrey Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said an unoccupied cargo van rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle near 144 Street at 61A Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. The van then continued onto the sidewalk where it struck a woman.

Elderly Surrey homeowner still struggling after runaway RV crash
Elderly Surrey homeowner still struggling after runaway RV crash – Oct 24, 2020

First responders tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene, according to RCMP.

Read more: Video captures moment runaway RV slams into home in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP say the scene is closed to traffic as they investigate.

RCMPSurreyPolice investigationLower Mainlandpedestrian killedNewton crashSurrey cargo van crashSurrey unoccupied cargo van crash
