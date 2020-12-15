RCMP investigating after Surrey pedestrian struck, killed by unoccupied cargo van

Send this page to someone via email

A bizarre traffic accident claimed the life of a pedestrian in Surrey Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said an unoccupied cargo van rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle near 144 Street at 61A Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. The van then continued onto the sidewalk where it struck a woman.

First responders tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene, according to RCMP.

RCMP say the scene is closed to traffic as they investigate.