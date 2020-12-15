RCMP investigating after Surrey pedestrian struck, killed by unoccupied cargo van

A bizarre traffic accident claimed the life of a pedestrian in Surrey Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP said an unoccupied cargo van rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle near 144 Street at 61A Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. The van then continued onto the sidewalk where it struck a woman.
Elderly Surrey homeowner still struggling after runaway RV crash
First responders tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene, according to RCMP.
Trending Stories
RCMP say the scene is closed to traffic as they investigate.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments