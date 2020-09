Send this page to someone via email

Surveillance video captured the moment an RV slammed into a home in Surrey on Sunday.

The driver lost control behind the wheel in the area of 140 Street and 116 Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the crash.

The house now needs to be stabilized before the RV can be towed from the scene.

The driver of the RV was not seriously injured, RCMP confirmed and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

