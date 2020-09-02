Surrey traffic flagger hospitalized after assault with a weapon: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP says a female traffic flagger was taken to hospital with “unknown injuries” after being assaulted with a weapon on Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of 95A Avenue and 248 Street.

The suspect fled the scene on a red mountain bike, according to police.

Mounties described the suspect as a heavy-set Caucasian man in his 30s who was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.

Anyone who sees a man matching the description, or who witnessed the incident or captured video of it, is urged to contact Surrey RCMP.

