Pilot convicted in 2014 attack on Hydro-Québec power lines wanted for breaking bail conditions

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Quebec man who is appealing a pair of convictions, including for an aerial attack on Hydro-Quebec power lines in 2014.

Normand Dubé, described in local media as a “pilot to the stars” for his past life transporting Quebec entertainers, failed to report to a detention centre after having his bail revoked this week.

Dubé, 58, was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in prison for the attack carried out using his small plane, which cost the public utility $28.6 million and plunged 180,000 people into darkness.

He was also found guilty of arson and threats against civil servants in another case, receiving a nine-year sentence the following year.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubé was appealing both guilty verdicts and had been granted bail with strict conditions that included reporting his movements to provincial police and respecting a curfew.

Read more: Quebec Crown seeks maximum sentence for pilot who nearly left entire province in the dark

On Monday, a Quebec Court of Appeal judge revoked his bail, ordering him to present himself to a detention centre by Thursday for failing to abide by conditions.

Dubé is five-foot-six in height, weighs 141 lbs, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say anyone who sees Dubé should call 9-1-1 and not approach him.

Anyone with information on Dubé’s whereabouts are being asked to contact the SQ’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-659-4264.

2:03 Hydro-Québec expands its horizons with solar energy project Hydro-Québec expands its horizons with solar energy project – Aug 6, 2020

—With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Advertisement