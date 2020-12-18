Menu

Coronavirus: Some Manitobans to receive text messages when COVID-19 test results ready

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Some Manitobans can now receive a text message when their COVID-19 test results are available.

The results won’t be available in the message so you’ll still have to go online to view them.

Read more: 900 more Manitoba health-care workers to be immunized; 10 deaths and 350 cases announced

Manitobans can sign up for these notifications at a limited number of testing sites in Winnipeg to start, but this will be expanded to more sites throughout the province in the days ahead.

The change is expected to reduce the number of calls to Health Links.

The province says 2,167 tests were completed on Thursday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba to test teachers semi-monthly with newly-approved rapid COVID-19 tests' Coronavirus: Manitoba to test teachers semi-monthly with newly-approved rapid COVID-19 tests
Coronavirus: Manitoba to test teachers semi-monthly with newly-approved rapid COVID-19 tests – Dec 3, 2020
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaManitobacoronavirus in manitobacovid-19 casesmanitoba coronavirusManitoba COVID-19Covid-19 ManitobaCOVID-19 in Manitoba
