Coronavirus: Some Manitobans to receive text messages when COVID-19 test results ready

Some Manitobans can now receive a text message when their COVID-19 test results are available.
The results won’t be available in the message so you’ll still have to go online to view them.
Manitobans can sign up for these notifications at a limited number of testing sites in Winnipeg to start, but this will be expanded to more sites throughout the province in the days ahead.
The change is expected to reduce the number of calls to Health Links.
The province says 2,167 tests were completed on Thursday.
