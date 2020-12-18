Saskatoon faith and community leaders encourage creative holiday celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said the greatest gift we can give to our loved ones this holiday season is their health.

At a meeting Friday, Clark, medical health officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback and faith and community leaders in the city discussed ways people can creatively stay connected during the holidays.

Many people have been attending church online and are being encouraged to keep things virtual.

St. John’s Anglican Cathedral parishioners have been encouraged to stay in touch with each other, even while staying physically distanced.

“They regularly check in on [each other]. We call them shepherds. Just shepherding calls to say, ‘how are you doing?,’ ‘how is this isolation for you?,’ just so they don’t feel disconnected,” Pittendrigh said.

At the Grosvenor Park United Church, efforts have also been made to keep traditions alive outside the walls of the building.

“We delivered Advent packages to the whole congregation and in each Advent package was a kit to make your own do-it-yourself Advent wreath,” Reverend Nobuko Iwai said.

Even with separate wreaths, lighting the candles made people feel connected, Iwai said.

Along with faith-based leaders, community leaders said isolation has been tough on people.

International Women of Saskatoon executive director Ijeoma Nwamuo is encouraging people who are new to Canada to stay optimistic.

“This is just one Christmas with many more to come. We made a choice to come here, so we have to live to see many more Christmases in the future,” she said.

Under provincial guidelines, private gatherings in homes are restricted to immediate household members only.

People living on their own are allowed to meet with one consistent household of fewer than five individuals.

