100 COVID-19 cases reported on Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan

The Onion Lake Health Clinic says there are 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Onion Lake Cree Nation (OLCN), north of Lloydminster, where a coronavirus outbreak has been declared.

Health clinic officials said seven people are in hospital and two are intubated in intensive care.

There is an average of 30 contacts per positive case in the community, according to a statement Wednesday by the OLCN.

They said contact tracing is underway and everyone who is contacted is being told to self-isolate.

“Most of our cases have come from small social circles (interacting with those you do not live with), multi-home family gatherings, and workplace and households mixing with households,” said the statement posted on the health clinic’s Facebook page.

“We are in outbreak status and have community transmissions occurring. Please follow the recommendations and be kind.”

As of Thursday, private gatherings in homes are restricted to household members only, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

There are exceptions for people who live alone, who are allowed to visit with one consistent household of fewer than five people.

Caregivers, service providers and tradespeople are still allowed in homes under the new public health measures.

Previous measures, including mandatory masking in public places, remain in place.

“People tend to let their guard down with family and workplace connections,” OLCN said.

“People not wearing a mask at the office puts your co-workers at risk and creates transmission issues.”

A lockdown is currently in place on the OLCN, which remains in effect until at least Jan. 4, 2021.

It includes a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with no one, including nation members, being allowed onto the reserve between those times, OLCN said.

The OLCN is also encouraging people to report those not adhering to public health measures.

“The Saskatchewan government and the provincial medical health officer have legally mandated self-isolation. OLCN leadership is in agreement,” OLCN said in a statement.

“There could be legal consequences if this is not followed by the person who is to self-isolate. Security and RCMP are authorized to ensure this order is followed on Onion Lake.”

Individuals can be fined up to $2,000 for failing to comply with a public health order.

