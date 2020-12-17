Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Saskatoon’s Luther Care Special Home

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 11:42 am
LutherCare Communities officials said nine residents have now died at Luther Care Special Home since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.
LutherCare Communities officials said nine residents have now died at Luther Care Special Home since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported at the Luther Care Special Home in Saskatoon.

LutherCare Communities officials said in an update Wednesday that nine residents have now died since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.

Read more: 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home

They also said several residents have recovered and there are presently six active cases.

Officials also said 24 staff have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, but added not all instances were a result of contracting the virus at work.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A second unit of the home was placed under a suspected outbreak on Dec. 8 after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to report that all residents on the unit have tested negative and none were deemed a close contact,” LutherCare said in its update.

Read more: 4 COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

Residents at another LutherCare location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said there are four active resident cases at Luther Tower (Independent Living), where an outbreak has been declared.

“Management of LutherCare Communities is working closely with public health officials and are restricting visitation at Luther Tower at this time,” read the update.

“Residents are currently isolating in their suites, and families have been notified.”

Click to play video '28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon' 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon
28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon – Nov 22, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Newssaskatchewan covid-19Saskatoon NewsCoronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateLong-term Care FacilityLutherCare CommunitiesLuther Special Care Home
Flyers
More weekly flyers