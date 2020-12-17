2 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Saskatoon’s Luther Care Special Home

Send this page to someone via email

Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported at the Luther Care Special Home in Saskatoon.

LutherCare Communities officials said in an update Wednesday that nine residents have now died since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.

They also said several residents have recovered and there are presently six active cases.

Officials also said 24 staff have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, but added not all instances were a result of contracting the virus at work.

A second unit of the home was placed under a suspected outbreak on Dec. 8 after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are pleased to report that all residents on the unit have tested negative and none were deemed a close contact,” LutherCare said in its update.

Residents at another LutherCare location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said there are four active resident cases at Luther Tower (Independent Living), where an outbreak has been declared.

“Management of LutherCare Communities is working closely with public health officials and are restricting visitation at Luther Tower at this time,” read the update.

“Residents are currently isolating in their suites, and families have been notified.”

