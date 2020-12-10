12th death recorded at Regina’s Parkside Extendicare as SHA steps in

Send this page to someone via email

The worst-hit long-term care facility in Saskatchewan was rocked by another coronavirus-related death Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed that a 12th resident of Parkside Extendicare in Regina passed away Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 141 residents total had tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with 30 facility staff members.

Of 25 residents who had originally tested negative and been moved to the Regina Pioneer Village seniors’ complex, 19 have now tested positive.

The latest developments on the outbreak initially declared on Nov. 20 were revealed during a Thursday afternoon Saskatchewan Health Authority press conference.

SHA officials explained how Extendicare, a private health care provider operating eight facilities in Saskatchewan, requested additional support Wednesday as their resources faced increasing strain.

Effective immediately until at least Jan. 15, the SHA says they’ve entered into a co-management agreement that will see them assume responsibility for day-to-day operations.

“This enables the SHA to deploy and direct clinical and operational staff,” SHA Integrated Urban Health Physician Executive Dr. Rashaad Hansia.

“This agreement will assist us in preventing further growth of cases.” Tweet This

SHA Continuing Care Regina Executive Director Debbie Sinnett said the Authority will provide support in the form of nurses and continuing care aides.

“We’ve also continued to work with the Regina Fire Department and with the Red Cross. We also continue to look at other opportunities for support depending on the need,” Sinnett said, adding that she believes the SHA has already lessened the blow of the pandemic on the facility’s resources.

“Today I’m happy to report that we have had much more of a stable situation in terms of staffing and the response to meet core needs.”

During the press conference, the SHA added that they will be conducting audits on Extendicare’s seven other Saskatchewan facilities.