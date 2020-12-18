Menu

Canada

RCMP look for missing West Kelowna 10-year-old boy

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 12:10 pm
The public is being asked to help locate 10-year-old Storm Joseph Sampson. The West Kelowna boy was last seen Thursday afternoon. RCMP

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old West Kelowna boy.

Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Thursday at around 3 p.m.

Police have described Sampson as white, with a thin build and sandy blond hair, last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, grey Nike shoes and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.

