RCMP look for missing West Kelowna 10-year-old boy

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old West Kelowna boy.
Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Thursday at around 3 p.m.
Police have described Sampson as white, with a thin build and sandy blond hair, last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, grey Nike shoes and a blue medical mask.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments