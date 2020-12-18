RCMP look for missing West Kelowna 10-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old West Kelowna boy.

Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Thursday at around 3 p.m.

Police have described Sampson as white, with a thin build and sandy blond hair, last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, grey Nike shoes and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.

Advertisement