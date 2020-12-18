Guelph reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase to 127

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the city’s total to 968.

Active cases in the city increased by 13 from the previous day to 114. That includes nine people being treated in the hospital, which is three more than the previous day.

Another 17 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as the city has seen its resolved cases reach 829.

The death toll of 12 has remained unchanged since Dec. 8.

Since Dec. 1, Guelph has added 337 new cases of COVID-19 and 269 people have recovered.

Dozens of new cases can be attributed to Cargill’s meat processing facility on Dunlop Drive. As of Thursday, public health had linked 82 cases to an outbreak at the facility declared on Dec. 4.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported four new cases on Wednesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 464.

Active cases fell by eight from the previous day to 47. The active case count includes three people in the hospital, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Another 12 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 412.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 in schools

A COVID-19 outbreak that was declared at Mitchell Woods Public School on Tuesday continues after three students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After an outbreak ended at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute on Monday, the school is reporting two new cases.

There are also two cases connected each to Paisley Road Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School and St. John Elementary School. Outbreaks have not been declared at any of these schools.

Seven other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

Except for Mitchell Woods, no outbreaks have been declared and all schools remain open for the last day of school before the holiday break.

Five cases have been linked to the University of Guelph. In four cases, public health said the risk is considered low. The university said contact tracing continues for the other case and public health continues to assess the situation.

COVID-19 in long-term care

There are six active COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

Outbreaks at Chartwell Wellington Park and Stone Lodge retirement homes in Guelph ended on Thursday.

A new outbreak was declared on Thursday in the long-term care unit of the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road.

Outbreaks continue in Guelph at Guelph General Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health Centre, while in Wellington County, outbreaks continue at Morriston Park in Puslinch, Wellington Terrace in Fergus and Caressant Care in Arthur.