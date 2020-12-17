Coronavirus: Santa Claus deemed ‘essential service’ by Ontario government

Send this page to someone via email

With a week to go until Christmas eve, the Ontario government has confirmed Santa Claus will be coming to town despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Ontario government declared Santa Claus an “essential service” and will be allowed to deliver toys for Christmas.

The proclamation, signed by Ontario’s Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, includes the elves’ toy workshop as an essential manufacturing business and Santa’s nine reindeer are considered essential transportation.

The declaration came as parts of Ontario face strict lockdown measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government is committed to ensuring Santa Claus is able to work in Ontario and visit Ontario households in a safe manner,” the proclamation read.

“Santa Claus shall provide services in accordance with the advice, recommendations and instructions of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

Officials previously stepped in to also ensure the Easter Bunny was deemed an “essential service.”

